The Story of Tonight! Lin-Manuel Miranda & the Hamilton Puerto Rico Cast Take Their Opening-Night Bow

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical Hamilton officially opened at Puerto Rico's Luis A. Ferré Performing Arts Center on January 11. The PR engagement, which serves as a launch to the show's third national tour, will run through January 27. Miranda returns to the show's title role for the three-week run, joined by fellow stars including Brandon Armstrong as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Rubén J. Carbajal as John Laurens/Phillip Schuyler, Darilyn Castillo as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Julia Harriman as Eliza Hamilton, Isaiah Johnson as George Washington, Simon Longnight as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Rick Negron as King George and Sabrina Sloan as Angelica Schuyler. Check out the thrilled Miranda taking his first bow at the Ferré, and make plans to experience the latest Hamilton tour in a city near you.