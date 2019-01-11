Odds & Ends: Mykal Kilgore Is 'King of the World' in Songs for a New World Music Video & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Mykal Kilgore Is 'King of the World' in Songs for a New World Music Video

The upcoming cast album from this past summer's celebrated Encores! Off-Center staging of Songs for a New World will be released on January 25. In advance of the new recording, Ghostlight Records has produced a music video featuring power-voiced cast member Mykal Kilgore singing Jason Robert Brown's showstopping number "King of the World." Watch Kilgore sing out below and pick up your copy of the cast album in two weeks.







The Cher Show's Jarrod Spector to Debut Solo Show at Sony Hall

Tony nominee and Broadway.com vlogger Jarrod Spector, currently starring as Sonny Bono in The Cher Show, will debut his newest solo show, (con)artist, this spring. The one-night event will take place at Sony Hall on April 15 at 8:00pm. The show will feature Spector singing a select group of songs from some of America's most iconic entertainers, all while illuminating his journey from a six-year-old Star Search contestant channeling Bobby Darin to a theatrical career built on transforming into legendary rock stars. In addition to his turn in The Cher Show, Spector is a Tony nominee for Beautiful and a veteran of Jersey Boys and Les Misérables.



Louise Redknapp Temporarily Withdraws from West End's 9 to 5

Following an injury, Louise Redknapp has stepped aside from the upcoming West End premiere of the hit musical 9 to 5 based on the beloved 1980 film. The producers provided the following statement: "Due to an injury this week, Louise Redknapp has had to temporarily withdraw from performing the role of Violet in 9 to 5. The recovery time recommended means Louise is no longer able to properly rehearse the show in the remaining time left before opening. Together we have made the difficult decision to delay Louise's start date in the show. We hope that Louise will start performances sometime towards the end of March/early April 2019. Everyone at 9 to 5 wishes Louise a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming her back." The name of the actress stepping in to play the role in Redknapp's absence will be announced shortly. 9 to 5 will begin performances at the Savoy Theatre as planned on January 28.



Suzan-Lori Parks & More Set for Public Theater's Onassis Festival 2019

The Public Theater and Onassis USA have announced the lineup for Onassis Festival 2019: Democracy Is Coming, running from April 10-28 at The Public Theater and La MaMa. The 19-day festival of arts and ideas celebrates, evaluates and considers anew the concept of democracy. Highlights will include Socrates by Tim Blake Nelson, Antigone—Lonely Planet by Lena Kitsopoulou, Relic by Euripides Laskaridis and a conversation with Suzan-Lori Parks and Oskar Eustis. For a full look at the Onassis Festival schedule of events, click here.