Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
A scene from the London staging of "The Inheritance"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

Matthew Lopez's Two-Part Epic The Inheritance Will Transfer to Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 6, 2019

On the heels of an Olivier-winning West End production and a premiere at London's Young Vic, Matthew Lopez's acclaimed two-part play The Inheritance will move to Broadway's Barrymore Theatre this fall. Tony and Olivier winner Stephen Daldry will repeat his work as director of the production, which will begin previews on September 27 and open on November 17.

A modern adaptation of E.M. Forster's novel Howards End, The Inheritance gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City today, a generation after the height of the AIDS crisis.

The West End production boasted a cast that included Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey, Kyle Soller, Hugo Bolton, Robert Boulter, Andrew Burnap, Hubert Burton, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Syrus Lowe, Michael Marcus, Michael Walters and Tony winner Vanessa Redgrave.

Casting for the Broadway premiere of The Inheritance will be announced at a later date.

The Inheritance will feature scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti and original music by Paul Englishby.

Matthew Lopez's plays include The Whipping Man and the Outer Critics Circle Award-winning The Legend of Georgia McBride. He is currently at work on a new stage-musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot.
 

The Inheritance

Matthew Lopez's acclaimed two-part play gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. London's The Light in the Piazza Star Dove Cameron on Her Friendship with Ariana Grande and Dream of Playing Wicked's Glinda
  2. Livin' It Up: Amber Gray Goes from 'Weak Link' of the School Play to Tony-Nominated Hadestown Standout
  3. Jake Gyllenhaal & More to Present at 2019 Tonys; Moulin Rouge! Stars to Host Creative Arts Awards
  4. Jesse Tyler Ferguson Joins Cast of Broadway's Take Me Out Revival
  5. LGBTQ Champion Judith Light on Receiving Her Special Tony Award, Mastering Her Red Carpet A-Game & More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago Mean Girls Beetlejuice Dear Evan Hansen Harry Potter and the Cursed Child All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters