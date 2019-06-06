Matthew Lopez's Two-Part Epic The Inheritance Will Transfer to Broadway

On the heels of an Olivier-winning West End production and a premiere at London's Young Vic, Matthew Lopez's acclaimed two-part play The Inheritance will move to Broadway's Barrymore Theatre this fall. Tony and Olivier winner Stephen Daldry will repeat his work as director of the production, which will begin previews on September 27 and open on November 17.



A modern adaptation of E.M. Forster's novel Howards End, The Inheritance gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City today, a generation after the height of the AIDS crisis.



The West End production boasted a cast that included Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey, Kyle Soller, Hugo Bolton, Robert Boulter, Andrew Burnap, Hubert Burton, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Syrus Lowe, Michael Marcus, Michael Walters and Tony winner Vanessa Redgrave.



Casting for the Broadway premiere of The Inheritance will be announced at a later date.



The Inheritance will feature scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti and original music by Paul Englishby.



Matthew Lopez's plays include The Whipping Man and the Outer Critics Circle Award-winning The Legend of Georgia McBride. He is currently at work on a new stage-musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot.

