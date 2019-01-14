Tony Winner John Logan, Moulin Rouge! & Superhero Scribe, Wins 2019 Monte Cristo Award

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center has named Tony-winning playwright John Logan as the recipient of the 19th Monte Cristo Award. An alum of the O'Neill, Logan developed the musical Superhero, soon to open off-Broadway, at the Center's 2017 National Music Theater Conference. His Moulin Rouge! musical bows on Broadway this summer. A gala evening in celebration of Logan's achievements will be held at the Edison Ballroom in New York City on April 22.



"I'm honored to accept the O'Neill's Monte Cristo Award," said Logan. "Creating a new work of theater is a treacherous, exciting, nerve-wracking experience. All dramatists need support and encouragement; and most of all they need a safe place to experiment, to fail grandly sometimes and to occasionally take flight. The O'Neill was that safe space for me. My experience developing our show Superhero as part of the 2017 National Musical Theater Conference was nothing short of miraculous. I am forever thankful."



The O'Neill annually bestows its Monte Cristo Award on a prominent artist whose work has had an extraordinary impact on American theater, in memory of its namesake. The gala event supports the Center's commitment to developing new work and new artists for the stage.



Logan received Tony and Drama League Awards for his play Red, which premiered at the Donmar Warehouse in London and appeared at the Golden Theatre on Broadway in 2010. In 2013, his play Peter and Alice premiered in London and I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers, starring Bette Midler, opened on Broadway. Logan's other works include the musical The Last Ship—featuring a libretto by Logan with Brian Yorkey and an original score by Sting—as well as Never the Sinner and Hauptmann.



Superhero, featuring a book by Logan and a score by Tom Kitt, opens off-Broadway at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre on February 28; Moulin Rouge!, with a book by Logan, opens at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre on July 25.