Paul Emile to Join Ethan Slater in Significant Other Reading at JCC in Manhattan

Casting is complete for the upcoming staged reading of Joshua Harmon's Significant Other, taking place at the Marlene Meyerson JCC in New York City. Paul Emile, an alum of Harmon's Skintight, will take on the dual roles of Will/Conrad/Tony (originated on Broadway by John Behlmann). Daniella Caggiano will direct the reading, set for January 31 at 7:00pm.



Emile joins the previously announced Tony nominee and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Jordan Berman, Isaac Powell (Once On This Island) as Zach/Evan/Roger, Midori Francis (Usual Girls) as Laura, Latoya Edwards (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) as Vanessa, Cathryn Wake (The Great Comet) as Kiki and Kathryn Kates (Broadway's Significant Other) as Helene.



Significant Other follows Jordan Berman (Slater), who combats single life with nights joined by his trio of girlfriends (Francis, Edwards and Wake). But as those friends become coupled off, he learns that guiding and supporting loved ones through their relationships is just as hard as the exhausting quest for Mr. Right.



The Broadway premiere of Significant Other concluded its run at the Booth Theatre on April 23, 2017.