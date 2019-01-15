Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Andrew Barth Feldman on Keeping His Dear Evan Hansen Casting News a Secret: 'I Lied for Months'

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 15, 2019
Andrew Barth Feldman
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Andrew Barth Feldman, the 16-year-old high-school junior who triumphed at the 2018 Jimmy Awards, is gearing up for his Broadway debut. As previously reported, the young talent is set to begin performances in the Dear Evan Hansen on January 30. Broadway.com caught up with Feldman at the Jimmy Awards reunion party on January 14 at the National Geographic Encounter Center. According to the rising star, keeping his exciting casting news a secret from his theater-loving friends prepared him for the role of Evan before he even hit the rehearsal room.

"I just lied for months; it was practice [for the role]," Feldman said. "I heard 'Waving Through a Window' and saw the show and fell absolutely in love with it. My friends are huge theater kids, so they loved the news. They're so excited for me!"

Over 80 students competed at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Feldman received the award for Best Actor with thethe Best Actress Award going to Reneé Rapp. "The Jimmy Awards are so special," Feldman said. "It's a group of kids that just love theater so much. To me, it did not feel like a competition."

Feldman says he fell in love with theater when he saw Broadway's Beauty and the Beast at the age of three. "I'm so excited to be a part of the theater community," he said. "Everyone has been so wonderful and welcoming and warm. It's an amazing community."

Check out Feldman's show-stopping performance from the Jimmy Awards below, and catch him in Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre beginning on January 30.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Carol Channing, Beloved Original Star of Hello, Dolly!, Dead at 97
  2. Frozen Announces Casting Gender Swap: Ryann Redmond to Play Olaf
  3. Ariana DeBose to Play Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Film
  4. The Prom Standout Isabelle McCalla on Writing a Paper on Co-Star Beth Leavel & More
  5. Brittney Johnson Becomes First Woman of Color to Play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters