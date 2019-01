The cast of "The Ferryman" with their special cake

(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Gather 'round! The Ferryman cast celebrated 100 performances on Broadway on January 16 at the Jacobs Theatre. In honor of the occasion, City Cakes cooked up a special treat - a cake in the shape of the scene-stealing goose from the acclaimed new Jez Butterworth play. The cast, led by Laura Donnelly, posed with the dessert before digging in for a bite. Check out the fun photos of the celebration and be sure to visit the The Ferryman for yourself.

Laura Donnelly kisses the goose cake.