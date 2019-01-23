Upcoming Dear Evan Hansen Star Andrew Barth Feldman Answers Rapid-Fire Questions

Andrew Barth Feldman will make his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen on January 30. Before the high-schooler dons the title character's blue polo for the first time in the Tony-winning musical, we asked him some quick questions.

Describe your Broadway debut in three words.

Scary, unreal... and scary again.



What was your first experience with Dear Evan Hansen?

The first experience was when "Waving" first premiered online. I just listened to it over and over and over. Then I saw the show maybe a week after it opened, and everything was changed.



Have you ever broken any bones?

No. Uhh, knock on something!



Favorite teen TV drama?

I don't think this counts: I've been watching The Bachelor recently. That doesn't count. It's in the same wheelhouse. I'm more of a Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place kind of guy.







Best musical for high schools to do?

Catch Me if You Can. It's got a lot of great roles. And we did it. It's what got me to the Jimmy Awards [Feldman won in 2018]. Everyone gets something to do in that show, and it's a lot of fun.



Favorite role you’ve played so far?

Playing Frank Jr. in Catch Me If You Can was really, really rewarding. I also loved playing Tommy in The Who's Tommy I did last summer. I loved playing Jeremy in Be More Chill. I did that last summer. I've gotten to play a lot of really fun and cool roles.



Favorite song to sing in the shower—that's not from Dear Evan Hansen?

It is from the show, though: "Waving Through a Window," for sure. But also anything by Queen, anything by Queen in the morning.

What was the last song you listened to?

"Another One Bites the Dust" by Queen. Actually, the last song I listened to was "Alone in the Universe" from Seussical. That's truth. That's the true answer!







What’s you favorite subject in school?

I love English. There are no right or wrong answers.



Do you have any dream roles?

Evan Hansen.... Also, I found that in a lot of shows, I have one dream role that I know I'm right for, but then a secondary dream role that I'd be terrible for. I know one day, I'd love to play Seymour in Little Shop. But secretly, I really want to be Audrey II. That's sort of how it goes with me in every show. But Evan is the end game for me and has always been.



What celebrity backstage visit would freak you out?

I love Gavin Creel so much, so that's definitely one. I've gotten to meet so many people that I idolized in the past few months just sort of being in the community and everything. It's been amazing. I guess my answer for right now is Gavin Creel.





What’s your favorite social media platform?

I've been all over Twitter recently. I used to not use Twitter at all, and I think that's because nobody looked at any of my tweets. But now that like a couple of people do—I don't have that many followers on Twitter—but now that a couple people are laughing at my dumb jokes, I'm really into it.

What would Evan’s Twitter bio be?

Oh, wow. What would Evan's Twitter bio be? "Tree enthusiast" period. That's it. That's the whole thing. He tried other things, but he didn't like them. So, he just stuck with the tree thing.