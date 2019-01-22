Sponsored
Darrell Hammond, Jason Gotay & Randy Rainbow Join Call Me Madam at City Center Encores!

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 22, 2019
Darrell Hammond
(Photo: Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

Casting is complete for the upcoming City Center Encores! presentation of the 1950 musical Call Me Madam. Directed by Casey Hushion, choreographed by Tony nominee Denis Jones and music-directed by Rob Berman, the production will run from February 6-10 at New York City Center.

New to the company is Darrell Hammond (Saturday Night Live) as Grand Duke Otto, Jason Gotay (Bring It On) as Kenneth Gibson and YouTube star Randy Rainbow as Sebastian Sebastian.

They join the previously announced Carmen Cusack as Ambassador Sally Adams, Carol Kane as Grand Dutchess Sophie, Brad Oscar as Senator Gallagher, Lauren Worsham as Princess Maria, Michael Benjamin Washington as Pemberton Maxwell, Ben Davis as Cosmo Constantine, Adam Heller as Congressman Wilkins and Stanley Wayne Mathis as Senator Brockbank.

Featuring a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse and a score by Irving Berlin, Call Me Madam centers on a brassy ambassador to the fictional European nation of Lichtenberg. The show features standards including "It's a Lovely Day Today" and "Something to Dance About," along with Berlin's most famous counterpoint duet, "You're Just in Love."

The ensemble will include Florrie Bagel, Daniel Berryman, Taeler Elyse Cyrus, Leslie Flesner, Ta’Nika Gibson, Christopher Gurr, Leah Horowitz, Javier Ignacio, Max Kumangai, Matt Loehr, Brandt Martinez, Skye Mattox, Timothy McDevitt, Harris Milgrim, Bethany Moore, Mary Page Nance, Robert Roby, Kathy Voytko, Sumi Yu and Ricardo Zayas.

The current Encores! season also includes new stagings of I Married an Angel and High Button Shoes. This summer's Encores! Off-Center lineup will feature Working, Promenade and Road Show.

