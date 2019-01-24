Merwin Goldsmith, Veteran Broadway Character Actor, Dead at 81

Merwin Goldsmith, a reliable stage-and-screen actor whose career spanned Shakespeare, television and musical theater, died on January 21 at his home in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 81.



Goldsmith appeared in a dozen Broadway shows over more than three decades. His Great White Way career had a bit of a false start, making his Broadway debut in the comedy Leda Had a Little Swan (1968), which closed after 14 previews. Goldsmith made his first official Broadway appearance as Hochmeister opposite Shelley Winters in the celebrated musical Minnie's Boys (1970).



Goldsmith returned to Broadway three years later in a revival of Friedrich Duerrenmatt's play The Visit (1973), making later appearances in Chemin de Fer (1973), Trelawny of the "Wells" (1975), Rex (1976), Dirty Linen & New-Found-Land (1977), The 1940's Radio Hour (1979) and Slab Boys (1983).



Goldsmith took over as Lord Battersby in the musical comedy Me and My Girl (1986), followed by a turn in Grand Hotel (1989) and a final main-stem appearance in Ain't Broadway Grand (1993).

Merwin Goldsmith & Cass Morgan (left) in a 1984 off-Broadway production of La Boheme

(Photo: Martha Swope/NYPL)

Goldsmith's slate of off-Broadway credits was just as rich, with roles in Hamlet (1967), La Boheme (1984), An Imaginary Life (1993), After-Play (1995) and Two Thousand Years (2008). He originated the role of Norman Ketterly in Kenneth Lonergan's The Starry Messenger (2009), which marked Goldsmith's final off-Broadway credit.



Between 1993-2005, Goldsmith made 11 appearances as Judge Ian Feist on Law & Order. He also accrued a slew of film credits including Hercules in New York (1970), Shamus (1973), Making Mr. Right (1987), Rounders (1998), Cadillac Man (1990) and Quiz Show (1994). Later in his career, Goldsmith portrayed the iconic Mr. Monopoly in the documentary Under the Boardwalk: The Monopoly Story (2010).



Goldsmith is survived by his wife, Barbara; as well as a stepson, granddaughter, a sister and three brothers.