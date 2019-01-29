Michael Urie, Tatiana Maslany & Ethan Slater to Appear in Off-Broadway's Nassim

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a talent-packed new slate of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the lineup of stars is Obie winner Michael Urie (Torch Song), Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (Network) and Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.

Tuesday, January 29 at 7:30pm—Henry Stram

Wednesday, January 30 at 2:30pm—Kathryn Erbe

Wednesday, January 30 at 7:30pm—Jonathan Tolins

Thursday, January 31 at 7:30pm—James Waterston

Friday, February 1 at 7:30pm—Clea Lewis

Saturday, February 2 at 2:30pm—Sanjit De Silva

Saturday, February 2 at 7:30pm—Alysia Reiner

Sunday, February 3 at 2:30pm—Michael Urie

Tuesday, February 5 at 7:30pm—Tatiana Maslany

Wednesday, February 6 at 7:30pm—Kate Walsh

Thursday, February 7 at 7:30pm—Bojana Novakovic

Friday, February 8 at 7:30pm—Marsha Mason

Saturday, February 9 at 2:30pm—Ethan Slater

Saturday, February 9 at 7:30pm—Emma Galvin

Sunday, February 10 at 7:30pm—Alex Finke

Tuesday, February 12 at 7:30pm—Jerod Haynes

Wednesday, February 13 at 7:30pm—Richard Kind

Thursday, February 14 at 7:30pm—John Ellison Conlee

Friday, February 15 at 7:30pm—Beth Malone

Saturday, February 16 at 2:30pm—Catherine Curtin

Saturday, February 16 at 7:30pm—Reed Birney

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6 and opened on December 12.



Additional rotating guest actors will be announced soon.