Michael Urie, Tatiana Maslany & Ethan Slater to Appear in Off-Broadway's Nassim

Michael Urie, Tatiana Maslany & Ethan Slater
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)
Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a talent-packed new slate of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the lineup of stars is Obie winner Michael Urie (Torch Song), Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany (Network) and Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.
- Tuesday, January 29 at 7:30pm—Henry Stram
- Wednesday, January 30 at 2:30pm—Kathryn Erbe
- Wednesday, January 30 at 7:30pm—Jonathan Tolins
- Thursday, January 31 at 7:30pm—James Waterston
- Friday, February 1 at 7:30pm—Clea Lewis
- Saturday, February 2 at 2:30pm—Sanjit De Silva
- Saturday, February 2 at 7:30pm—Alysia Reiner
- Sunday, February 3 at 2:30pm—Michael Urie
- Tuesday, February 5 at 7:30pm—Tatiana Maslany
- Wednesday, February 6 at 7:30pm—Kate Walsh
- Thursday, February 7 at 7:30pm—Bojana Novakovic
- Friday, February 8 at 7:30pm—Marsha Mason
- Saturday, February 9 at 2:30pm—Ethan Slater
- Saturday, February 9 at 7:30pm—Emma Galvin
- Sunday, February 10 at 7:30pm—Alex Finke
- Tuesday, February 12 at 7:30pm—Jerod Haynes
- Wednesday, February 13 at 7:30pm—Richard Kind
- Thursday, February 14 at 7:30pm—John Ellison Conlee
- Friday, February 15 at 7:30pm—Beth Malone
- Saturday, February 16 at 2:30pm—Catherine Curtin
- Saturday, February 16 at 7:30pm—Reed Birney
Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6 and opened on December 12.
Additional rotating guest actors will be announced soon.