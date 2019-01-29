Sponsored
Stephanie Torns to Join Joey McIntyre in Waitress on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 29, 2019
Stephanie Torns & Joey McIntyre

Talented understudy Stephanie Torns will play another regular stint as Jenna in the hit musical Waitress next month. Joey McIntyre broke the news to Broadway.com at a recent press event promoting his upcoming turn as Dr. Pomatter. Torns and McIntyre will begin in the show on February 4, succeeding Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel, who will play their final performance on February 3.
 


Torns is an original cast member of Waitress who has also been seen in the Broadway and national touring productions of Wicked. She previously played four steady engagements as Jenna in Waitress.

Waitress features a score by Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

As previously announced, Waitress film star Eddie Jemison will reprise his turn as Ogie on Broadway beginning on February 11.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
