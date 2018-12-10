Stephanie Torns to Play Monthlong Return Run as Jenna in Broadway's Waitress

Waitress understudy Stephanie Torns will return to the role of Jenna full-time beginning on December 11 for a limited run through January 6. Torns will play the role in the interim between Nicolette Robinson's engagement, which concluded on December 9, and the start of songwriter Sara Bareilles' return run in the role, on January 7.



Torns is an original cast member of Waitress who has also been seen in the Broadway and national touring productions of Wicked. Torns previously played three steady engagements as Jenna in Waitress.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, direction by Diane Paulus and musical direction by Nadia DiGiallonardo. The show began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24, 2016.