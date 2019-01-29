The Other Josh Cohen to Welcome Jane Bruce & Cathryn Wake to the Cast

A pair of new players are stepping into the celebrated musical comedy The Other Josh Cohen at the Westside Theatre. Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill) will join the company tonight and Cathryn Wake (The Great Comet) will begin in the ensemble cast on February 5, replacing Kate Wetherhead and Hannah Elless, respectively.



Featuring a book, music and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen, who also star, The Other Josh Cohen centers on Josh Cohen, who just can't get a break. He's single, broke, and to top it all off, his apartment has been robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD. Soon, though, his luck takes a turn when a mysterious envelope arrives that changes his life forever.



The cast also features Elizabeth Nestlerode, Luke Darnell and Louis Tucci, with Megan Loomis as the female standby. The design team includes scenic designer Carolyn Mraz, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer Bart Fasbender and costume designer Nikki Moody.



Directed by Hunter Foster, The Other Josh Cohen features scenic design by Carolyn Mraz, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Bart Fasbender and costume design by Nikki Moody.