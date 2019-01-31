Sponsored
Lynn Nottage's By the Way, Meet Vera Stark Extends at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 31, 2019
Lynn Nottage
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The first off-Broadway revival of Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage's By the Way, Meet Vera Stark has received a one-week extension through March 10. Obie winner Kamilah Forbes directs the Signature Theatre production, which began previews on January 29 and will open on February 19 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Jenni Barber and Jessica Frances Dukes star.

Set in Golden Age Hollywood, the play follows aspiring starlet Vera Stark (Dukes) who works as a maid to Gloria Mitchell (Barber), an aging star grasping at her fading career. Worlds collide when Vera lands a trailblazing role in an antebellum epic starring her boss. While Vera's portrayal of a slave turns out to be groundbreaking, decades later scholars and film buffs grapple with the actress' legacy in Hollywood and the impact that race had on her controversial career.

The cast also includes Tony nominee Manoel Felciano as Max/Peter, Warner Miller as Leroy/Herb, Carra Patterson as Anna Mae/Afua, Heather Alicia Simms as Lottie/Carmen and David Turner as Brad/Slavick.

The creative team includes Clint Ramos (scenic design), Dede M. Ayite (costume design), Matt Frey (lighting design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Katherine Freer (projection design) and Daniel Kluger (composition).

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark

Signature Theatre presents the first revival of Lynn Nottage's fast-paced and sly satire.
