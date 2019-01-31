Sponsored
Thomas Sadoski to Join Daveed Diggs in White Noise at the Public Theater

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 31, 2019
Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski is the final cast member announced to debut White Noise, a new play by Pulitzer winner Suzan-Lori Parks, making its world premiere at the Public Theater. Directed by Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, the previously announced off-Broadway production will begin previews on March 5 and open on March 20.

Sadoski is a Tony nominee for Reasons to Be Pretty, with other Broadway turns including Other Desert Cities, The House of Blue Leaves and Reckless. His off-Broadway credits include The Way We Get By, Becky Shaw, All This Intimacy and Gemini.

Sadoski joins a slate of previously announced co-stars including Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Sheria Irving and Zoë Winters.

White Noise follows longtime friends and lovers Leo (Diggs), Misha (Irving), Ralph (Sadoski) and Dawn (Winters), who are educated, progressive, cosmopolitan and woke. When a racially motivated incident with the cops leaves Leo shaken, he decides extreme measures must be taken for self-preservation.

White Noise is slated to play a limited engagement through April 14.

