Mean Girls & Cursed Child Casting Directors Among 2019 Artios Award Winners

A talented group of Broadway casting directors were hat-tipped for their work at the 34th annual Artios Awards on January 31. The dual-coast ceremony was hosted by June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer at L.A.'s Beverly Hilton and Bridget Everett at NYC's Stage 48.



Among the theater notables named victorious were casting directors for the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls and the Tony-winning productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once on This Island and Angels in America. Also of note are wins for the casting directors of MCC Theater's School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Signature Theatre's Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train and NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.



Mean Girls scribes Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond were also honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award for their outstanding commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors.



A select list of Artios Award winners can be found below.



New York Broadway Theater—Comedy or Drama

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—Jim Carnahan



New York Broadway Theater—Musical

Mean Girls—Bethany Knox



New York Broadway Theater—Revival, Comedy or Drama

Angels in America—Jim Carnahan



New York Broadway Theater—Revival, Musical

Once on This Island—Craig Burns



New York Theater—Comedy or Musical

School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play—Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl



New York Theater—Drama

Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train—David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port



Regional Theater

Angels in America—Tara Rubin, Laura Schutzel, Amy Potozkin (Location Casting)



Los Angeles Theater

Henry IV—Tracy Lilienfield, Emily Towler (Associate)



Special Theatrical Performance

Mamma Mia!—Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)



Theater Tours

Hamilton—Bethany Knox



Live Television Performance, Variety or Sketch Comedy

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert—Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin



For a full list of winners, click here.