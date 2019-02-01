Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Ben Platt in the "Bad Habit" music video
(Atlantic Records)

Ben Platt Sings Out in First Music Video From Debut Album Sing to Me Instead

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Feb 1, 2019

All we see is Ben Platt for forever. The Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner has surprised everyone by releasing a music video for "Bad Habit," one of the first singles off his previously announced debut album Sing to Me Instead. Currently available for pre-order, Platt's solo album will be released in its entirety on March 29. While waiting to hear more from the highly anticipated album, fans can listen to the newly released "Bad Habit" and "Ease My Mind." In the meantime, be sure to watch the addicting new music video below!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Waitress' Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel on the Risk of Working with Friends & the Fun of Indulging in Fantasies
  2. Daphne Rubin-Vega on Reuniting with Original Rent Stars and How the Telecast Was Like Black Mirror
  3. True West Stars Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano & More Step Inside the Portrait Booth on Opening Night
  4. Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Will Arrive on Broadway
  5. Tony Awards' Second Set of Rulings in 2018-2019 Season: Prom Standouts Eligible as Leads & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Come From Away Mean Girls Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters