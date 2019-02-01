Ben Platt Sings Out in First Music Video From Debut Album Sing to Me Instead

All we see is Ben Platt for forever. The Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner has surprised everyone by releasing a music video for "Bad Habit," one of the first singles off his previously announced debut album Sing to Me Instead. Currently available for pre-order, Platt's solo album will be released in its entirety on March 29. While waiting to hear more from the highly anticipated album, fans can listen to the newly released "Bad Habit" and "Ease My Mind." In the meantime, be sure to watch the addicting new music video below!