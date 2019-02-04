Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

NBC Cancels Hair Live! Musical Presentation

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 4, 2019
Will Swenson & the company of Diane Paulus' 2009 Broadway revival of "Hair"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

NBC has passed on the Age of Aquarius. The eagerly anticipated live TV presentation of the groundbreaking rock musical Hair has been removed from the network's schedule. The live musical event had been announced to take place on May 19.

"Live musicals are a part of this network's DNA and we are committed to continuing that tradition with the right show at the right time," said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, Co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment. "Since these shows are such enormous undertakings, we need titles that have a wide appeal and we're in the process of acquiring the rights to a couple of new shows that we’re really excited about."

Hair tells the story of a group of politically active hippies living a bohemian life in New York while fighting against and resisting the Vietnam War. Claude, his good friends Berger and Sheila, and their "tribe" are coming of age in the world of the sexual revolution while struggling with their rebellion against the war and their conservative parents and society. Claude must decide whether to resist the draft as his friends have done, or succumb to the pressures of conservative America to serve in Vietnam, compromising his principles and beliefs.

Tony winner Diane Paulus, who helmed the Tony-winning 2009 Broadway revival of Hair, had signed on to co-direct the small-screen musical alongside Alex Rudzinski. Neil Meron and the late Craig Zadan, who had shepherded each of NBC's live musicals since The Sound of Music revived the programming genre, were originally announced as executive producers on Hair Live!

The most recent musical to air on television, Fox's presentation of the gritty Pulitzer winner Rent, garnered the lowest ratings of recent small-screen musicals to date.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Sweet as Pie! Joey McIntyre and Eddie Jemison Get Ready to Join Waitress on Broadway
  2. He Will Be Found! Andrew Barth Feldman Takes His Broadway-Debut Bow in Dear Evan Hansen
  3. 25 Years of Firsts with Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, the Songwriters Behind The Prom
  4. 10-Time Tony Winner The Band's Visit Announces Final Performance on Broadway
  5. Be More Chill Standout George Salazar Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters