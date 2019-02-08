Sponsored
Martha Plimpton in "Sweat" at the Donmar Warehouse
(Photo: Johan Persson)

Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Winner Sweat Will Transfer to the West End with Martha Plimpton

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 8, 2019

The acclaimed Donmar Warehouse staging of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer-winning play Sweat is moving to the West End. Martha Plimpton will repeat her turn as Tracey for the transfer, set to play a six-week run from June 7 through July 20 at the Gielgud Theatre.

Sweat is based on Nottage's research and interviews with residents of Reading, PA. The play, set in 2000 and 2008, tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the factory floor. When layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a fight to stay afloat.

Lynette Linton directs the production, with additional creative team members including designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, sound designer/composer George Dennis, movement director Polly Bennett and fight director Kate Waters.

Additional casting for the West End transfer will be announced at a later date.

