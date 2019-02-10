Sponsored
Katrina Lenk & Tony Shalhoub in "The Band's Visit"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Band's Visit Wins 2019 Grammy Award; Hugh Jackman Nabs First Grammy for The Greatest Showman

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 10, 2019

It's already shaping up to be an awesome Grammy Awards! The Band's Visit cast recording took home the 2019 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album on February 10. The album beat out recordings of the Broadway productions of My Fair Lady, Carousel and Once On This Island as well as NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Theatergoers can catch The Band's Visit through April 7 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

The win for The Band's Visit is shared by the musical's Tony-winning songwriter David Yazbek as well as stars Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari'el Stachel and musical coordinator/supervisor Dean Sharenow. 

Other winners of theatrical note included Hugh Jackman, Alex Lacamoire, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for The Greatest Showman, which garnered the award for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media; the win marks the first Grammy for Tony and Emmy winner Hugh Jackman. (Fun fact: now all Jackman needs to EGOT is an Oscar.) Check out his adorable reaction video on Twitter below!

Tony nominee Bradley Cooper nabbed awards alongside A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga for Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Shallow."

