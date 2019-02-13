Sponsored
My Fair Lady Shines On with Laura Benanti & a Loverly Company of New Stars

by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 13, 2019
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

Nearing its first year anniversary on Broadway, Lincoln Center Theater's Tony-nominated revival of My Fair Lady is still going strong at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. A talented lineup of new leading players recently joined the production, including Tony winner Laura Benanti as Eliza Doolittle, Tony winner Rosemary Harris as Mrs. Higgins, six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein as Alfred P. Doolittle and Christian Dante White as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

They join a principal company that includes Tony nominee Harry Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins and Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, with Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce and Clarke Thorell as Professor Zoltan Karpathy.

To toast the show's upcoming milestone, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring many of the revival's new and original stars lending their talent to a classic American musical.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

 

My Fair Lady

Lerner and Loewe's classic musical returns to Broadway.
