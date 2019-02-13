Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Be More Chill Ups Its Cool Factor as Previews Begin on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 13, 2019
Will Roland (center) with the cast of "Be More Chill"
(Photo: Maria Baranova)

Upgrade! Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz's fan-favorite musical Be More Chill officially begins its Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre on February 13. Arriving direct from a sold-out off-Broadway engagement, the musical will officially open on Broadway on March 10. Will Roland and Jason Tam star.

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere (Roland), your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip" (Tam). Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.

The cast also includes Broadway.com vlogger George Salazar as Michael, Gerard Canonico as Rich, Katlyn Carlson as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu as Christine, Lauren Marcus as Brooke, Jason SweetTooth Williams as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes, Tiffany Mann as Jenna and Britton Smith as Jake. The company's understudies are Cameron Bond, Anthony Chatmon II, Morgan Siobhan Green, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer and Joel Waggoner.

Be More Chill features a book by Tracz and a score by Iconis, with direction by Stephen Brackett, choreography by Chase Brock and musical direction by Emily Marshall.

The production features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Ryan Rumery and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen.

Be More Chill

The new musical from Joe Tracz and Joe Iconis arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Krystina Alabado to Join Mean Girls on Broadway; Ashley Park Sets Exit Date
  2. Ben Platt Announces Cities & Dates for North American Tour
  3. Laura Benanti Extends Run in My Fair Lady on Broadway
  4. Wish Granted! Watch This Epic Trailer for Disney's Live-Action Aladdin
  5. Beth Leavel Sings a Brassy, Belty Showstopper from The Prom on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters