Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Kyle Ashe Wilkinson, Carly Sakolove & Nicholas J. Pollina in "The Book of Merman"
(Photo: Russ Rowland)

The Book of Merman to End Off-Broadway Run at St. Luke's Theatre

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 12, 2019

The new musical comedy The Book of Merman has set a closing date of February 17 at off-Broadway's St. Luke's Theatre. Previews began on October 5, 2018 in advance of an October 21 opening night.

In The Book of Merman, hilarity ensues as two Mormon missionaries unknowingly ring the doorbell of Tony-winning Broadway icon Ethel Merman. The show features an original score by Leo Schwartz and a book by Schwartz and DC Cathro, with direction by Joe Langworth and musical direction by Aaron Benham.

The current cast is led by Nicholas J. Pollina as Elder Shumway, Kyle Ashe Wilkinson as Elder Braithwaite and Carly Sakolove as Ethel Merman, with Casey Martin Klein and Julie Sommer Peterson.

The production features scenic and lighting design by Josh Iacovelli, costume design by Pablo Borges and sound design by Raymond Schilke.

The Book of Merman was first seen at Chicago's Apollo Theater in 2015.

The Book of Merman

This new musical comedy finds two Mormon missionaries ringing the doorbell of Ethel Merman.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Krystina Alabado to Join Mean Girls on Broadway; Ashley Park Sets Exit Date
  2. Ben Platt Announces Cities & Dates for North American Tour
  3. Laura Benanti Extends Run in My Fair Lady on Broadway
  4. Wish Granted! Watch This Epic Trailer for Disney's Live-Action Aladdin
  5. Beth Leavel Sings a Brassy, Belty Showstopper from The Prom on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters