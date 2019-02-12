The Book of Merman to End Off-Broadway Run at St. Luke's Theatre

The new musical comedy The Book of Merman has set a closing date of February 17 at off-Broadway's St. Luke's Theatre. Previews began on October 5, 2018 in advance of an October 21 opening night.



In The Book of Merman, hilarity ensues as two Mormon missionaries unknowingly ring the doorbell of Tony-winning Broadway icon Ethel Merman. The show features an original score by Leo Schwartz and a book by Schwartz and DC Cathro, with direction by Joe Langworth and musical direction by Aaron Benham.



The current cast is led by Nicholas J. Pollina as Elder Shumway, Kyle Ashe Wilkinson as Elder Braithwaite and Carly Sakolove as Ethel Merman, with Casey Martin Klein and Julie Sommer Peterson.



The production features scenic and lighting design by Josh Iacovelli, costume design by Pablo Borges and sound design by Raymond Schilke.



The Book of Merman was first seen at Chicago's Apollo Theater in 2015.