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Ali Louis Bourzgui, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and More Win Big at the 2026 Tony Awards — Full Winners List

See every winner from the 79th Annual Tony Awards, including major victories for The Lost Boys, Ragtime, Schmigadoon! and Death of a Salesman on Broadway's biggest night

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Jun 7, 2026
Ali Louis Bourzgui
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Death of a Salesman was the biggest winner at the 2026 Tony Awards, earning six Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play, while Bess Wohl’s Liberation won Best Play
  • Schmigadoon! won Best Musical and four total Tony Awards, while Ragtime won Best Revival of a Musical and saw Caissie Levy and Joshua Henry take home the top musical acting awards
  • Cats: The Jellicle Ball earned three Tony Awards, including a historic win for Qween Jean, the first transgender Tony Award winner, while The Lost Boys, Ragtime and Schmigadoon! tied with four wins each

That's a wrap on the 2026 Tony Awards, hosted by P!NK at Radio City Music Hall! Death of a Salesman took home the most awards of the evening, with six total wins including Best Revival of a Play. Bess Wohl's Liberation won Best Play, making Wohl only the fourth female playwright to win the award in Tonys history. Musicals RagtimeThe Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! tied with four wins each. Ragtime earned the Best Revival of a Musical Tony Award, and stars Caissie Levy and Joshua Henry took home Best Performance by an Actress and Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, respectively. This marks the first time in 28 years that a musical revival has claimed both prizes. Cats: The Jellicle Ball received three wins: Costume designer Qween Jean made history as the first transgender Tony winner, Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch won for Best Direction of a Musical and Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons won Best Choreography.

Read the full list of winners below. You can find the complete list of 2026 nominees here.

Best Musical
Schmigadoon!

Best Play
Liberation by Bess Wohl

Best Revival of a Musical
Ragtime

Best Revival of a Play
Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
John Lithgow, Giant

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Best Direction of a Musical
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Direction of a Play
Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Schmigadoon!, Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul

Best Book of a Musical
Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul

Best Choreography
Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Orchestrations
Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, Ragtime

Best Sound Design of a Play
Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Costume Design of a Play
Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels

Tony Wins by Production
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - 6
Ragtime - 4
The Lost Boys - 4
Schmigadoon! - 4
Cats: The Jellicle Ball - 3
Fallen Angels - 1
Giant - 1
Liberation - 1
Oedipus - 1
Becky Shaw - 1

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