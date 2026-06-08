Ali Louis Bourzgui, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and More Win Big at the 2026 Tony Awards — Full Winners List

Ali Louis Bourzgui (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

That's a wrap on the 2026 Tony Awards, hosted by P!NK at Radio City Music Hall! Death of a Salesman took home the most awards of the evening, with six total wins including Best Revival of a Play. Bess Wohl's Liberation won Best Play, making Wohl only the fourth female playwright to win the award in Tonys history. Musicals Ragtime, The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! tied with four wins each. Ragtime earned the Best Revival of a Musical Tony Award, and stars Caissie Levy and Joshua Henry took home Best Performance by an Actress and Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, respectively. This marks the first time in 28 years that a musical revival has claimed both prizes. Cats: The Jellicle Ball received three wins: Costume designer Qween Jean made history as the first transgender Tony winner, Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch won for Best Direction of a Musical and Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons won Best Choreography.

Read the full list of winners below. You can find the complete list of 2026 nominees here.

Best Musical

Schmigadoon!

Best Play

Liberation by Bess Wohl

Best Revival of a Musical

Ragtime

Best Revival of a Play

Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

John Lithgow, Giant

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Best Direction of a Musical

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Direction of a Play

Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Schmigadoon!, Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul

Best Book of a Musical

Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul

Best Choreography

Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Orchestrations

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, Ragtime

Best Sound Design of a Play

Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels

Tony Wins by Production

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - 6

Ragtime - 4

The Lost Boys - 4

Schmigadoon! - 4

Cats: The Jellicle Ball - 3

Fallen Angels - 1

Giant - 1

Liberation - 1

Oedipus - 1

Becky Shaw - 1