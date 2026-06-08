Ali Louis Bourzgui, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and More Win Big at the 2026 Tony Awards — Full Winners List

That's a wrap on the 2026 Tony Awards, hosted by P!NK at Radio City Music Hall! Death of a Salesman took home the most awards of the evening, with six total wins including Best Revival of a Play. Bess Wohl's Liberation won Best Play, making Wohl only the fourth female playwright to win the award in Tonys history. Musicals Ragtime, The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! tied with four wins each. Ragtime earned the Best Revival of a Musical Tony Award, and stars Caissie Levy and Joshua Henry took home Best Performance by an Actress and Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, respectively. This marks the first time in 28 years that a musical revival has claimed both prizes. Cats: The Jellicle Ball received three wins: Costume designer Qween Jean made history as the first transgender Tony winner, Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch won for Best Direction of a Musical and Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons won Best Choreography.
Read the full list of winners below. You can find the complete list of 2026 nominees here.
Best Musical
Schmigadoon!
Best Play
Liberation by Bess Wohl
Best Revival of a Musical
Ragtime
Best Revival of a Play
Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
John Lithgow, Giant
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Best Direction of a Musical
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best Direction of a Play
Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Schmigadoon!, Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul
Best Book of a Musical
Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul
Best Choreography
Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best Orchestrations
Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, Ragtime
Best Sound Design of a Play
Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels
Tony Wins by Production
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - 6
Ragtime - 4
The Lost Boys - 4
Schmigadoon! - 4
Cats: The Jellicle Ball - 3
Fallen Angels - 1
Giant - 1
Liberation - 1
Oedipus - 1
Becky Shaw - 1