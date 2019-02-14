Sponsored
Kiss Me, Kate Returns to Broadway on Valentine's Day

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 14, 2019
Kelli O'Hara & Will Chase
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The hotly anticipated new Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate kicks off preview performances on February 14 at Studio 54. Directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle and music-directed Paul Gemignani, the Roundabout Theatre Company production will officially open on March 14. Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase star.

With a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, newly revised by Amanda Green, and a score by Cole Porter, Kiss Me, Kate follows a cast putting on a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the conflicts on- and off-stage between Fred Graham (Chase), the show's director, producer and star, and the leading lady, his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi (O'Hara).

The principal cast also includes Corbin Bleu as Lucentio/Bill Calhoun, Stephanie Styles as Lois Lane/Bianca, Terence Archie as Harrison Howell, Mel Johnson Jr. as Harry Trevor/Baptista, Adrienne Walker as Hattie, James T. Lane as Paul, John Pankow as Gangster (First Man) and Lance Coadie Williams as Gangster (Second Man).

The ensemble features Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Tanya Haglund, Erica Mansfield, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Justin Prescott, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld and Travis Waldschmidt.

The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by Brian Ronan.

Kiss Me, Kate is slated to play a limited engagement through June 2.

