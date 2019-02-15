Michael James Scott Returns to Broadway's Aladdin as the Genie

Broadway alum Michael James Scott, standout star of the Australian and London productions of Disney's Aladdin, steps into the hit Broadway production beginning on February 15. Scott reprises his celebrated turn as the Genie, replacing Major Attaway, who played his final performance on February 14 in advance of joining the North American touring production, with a return to the Broadway staging set for September.



Scott returns to Broadway's Aladdin after having served as the Genie standby in the original company. His other main-stem credits include Something Rotten!, The Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia! and Hair.



Scott joins a current cast that includes Telly Leung as Aladdin, Arielle Jacobs as Princess Jasmine, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, J.C. Montgomery as the Sultan, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago and Steel Burkhardt as Kassim.



As previously announced, Ainsley Melham will join the production in the title role on February 19, along with Mike Longo taking over as Kassim.



Based on the hit Disney animated film, Aladdin features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and additional lyrics by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with music supervision by Michael Kosarin.