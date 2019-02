The countdown has begun for the Broadway arrival of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the new stage show based on the popular film. Appropriate for Valentine's Day, the show has just released a new trailer from the upcoming tuner, featuring stars Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit with a dynamic company of supporting stars. Watch Sonya Tayeh's stirring choreography below and make plans now to see Moulin Rouge! The Musical beginning on June 28 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.