Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Superhero, Starring Kate Baldwin & Bryce Pinkham, Receives Extension by Second Stage

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 14, 2019
The cast of "Superhero"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The world premiere musical Superhero has received a one-week extension with the nonprofit Second Stage Theater. Originally announced to conclude on March 24, the show will now end its off-Broadway engagement at the Tony Kiser Theater on March 31.

According to press materials, Superhero centers on "a fractured family, the mysterious stranger in apartment 4-B and the unexpected hero who just might save the day." The musical features a book by Tony winner John Logan, a score by Tony winner Tom Kitt and direction by Tony nominee Jason Moore.

Leading the cast is Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Charlotte, Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham as Jim and Kyle McArthur as Simon, with Julia Abueva as Rachel, Salena Qureshi as Vee, Thom Sesma as Vic, Nathaniel Stampley as Dean Fulton and Jake Levy as Dwayne.

The production features musical staging by Lorin Latarro, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Brian Ronan, projection design by Tal Yarden and illusion design by Chris Fisher, with orchestrations by Kitt and Michael Starobin, music direction by Bryan Perri and music coordination by Michael Aarons.

Currently in previews, Superhero is scheduled to officially open on February 28.

Superhero

Second Stage presents this new musical from John Logan and Tom Kitt.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit in an Electric First Trailer for Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  2. Happy Valentine's Day from the Stars of Pretty Woman! See Their Hot Tips, Celeb Crushes, Pickup Lines & More
  3. Wicked Will Welcome Michael McCormick & Gizel Jiménez to Broadway Cast
  4. Ben Platt Announces Cities & Dates for North American Tour
  5. Michael Jackson Musical Will Move Straight to Broadway; Out-of-Town Run Canceled

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters