Superhero, Starring Kate Baldwin & Bryce Pinkham, Receives Extension by Second Stage

The world premiere musical Superhero has received a one-week extension with the nonprofit Second Stage Theater. Originally announced to conclude on March 24, the show will now end its off-Broadway engagement at the Tony Kiser Theater on March 31.



According to press materials, Superhero centers on "a fractured family, the mysterious stranger in apartment 4-B and the unexpected hero who just might save the day." The musical features a book by Tony winner John Logan, a score by Tony winner Tom Kitt and direction by Tony nominee Jason Moore.



Leading the cast is Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Charlotte, Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham as Jim and Kyle McArthur as Simon, with Julia Abueva as Rachel, Salena Qureshi as Vee, Thom Sesma as Vic, Nathaniel Stampley as Dean Fulton and Jake Levy as Dwayne.



The production features musical staging by Lorin Latarro, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Brian Ronan, projection design by Tal Yarden and illusion design by Chris Fisher, with orchestrations by Kitt and Michael Starobin, music direction by Bryan Perri and music coordination by Michael Aarons.



Currently in previews, Superhero is scheduled to officially open on February 28.







