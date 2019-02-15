Alice by Heart Extended Again by Off-Broadway's MCC Theater

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced another extension for the world premiere musical Alice by Heart, inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Recently extended to March 31, the production will now conclude its run on April 7. Jessie Nelson directs the tuner, which kicked off performances on January 30 in The Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson Theater Space. Molly Gordon and Colton Ryan star in the musical, which will officially open on February 26.



Featuring a book by Nelson and Steven Sater and a score by Sater and Duncan Sheik, Alice by Heart takes place in the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, where the budding teen life of Alice Spencer (Gordon) is turned upside down as she and her dear friend Alfred (Ryan) are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to wonderland.



The cast of Alice by Heart also includes Grace McLean, Wesley Taylor, Noah Galvin, Andrew Kober, Mia DiLena, Zachary Downer, Zachary Infante, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Catherine Ricafort and Heath Saunders.



Alice by Heart features choreography by Rick and Jeff Kuperman and music direction/vocal arrangements by Jason Hart, with scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier and additional orchestrations by Simon Hale.



