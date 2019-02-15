Reed Birney, Cady Huffman & David Cromer Set for Off-Broadway's Nassim

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a talent-packed new slate of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the lineup of stars is Tony winner Reed Birney (The Humans), Tony winner Cady Huffman (The Producers) and Tony winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.
Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6 and opened on December 12.
Additional rotating guest actors will be announced soon.
