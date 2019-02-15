Reed Birney, Cady Huffman & David Cromer Set for Off-Broadway's Nassim

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a talent-packed new slate of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the lineup of stars is Tony winner Reed Birney (The Humans), Tony winner Cady Huffman (The Producers) and Tony winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.

Friday, February 15 at 7:30pm—Beth Malone

Saturday, February 16 at 2:30pm—Catherine Curtin

Saturday, February 16 at 7:30pm—Reed Birney

Sunday, February 17 at 2:30pm—David Cromer

Sunday, February 17 at 7:30pm—Kate Buddeke

Tuesday, February 19 at 7:30pm—Michael Kostroff

Wednesday, February 20 at 2:30pm—Alison Fraser

Wednesday, February 20 at 7:30pm—Ronald Guttman

Thursday, February 21 at 7:30pm—Cady Huffman

Friday, February 22 at 7:30pm—Isabel Keating

Saturday, February 23 at 7:30pm—Alexander Gemignani

Sunday, February 24 at 2:30pm—Michael Riedel

Tuesday, February 26 at 7:30pm—Frank Wood

Wednesday, February 27 at 7:30pm—Marilu Henner

Thursday, February 28 at 7:30pm—Geoff Sobelle

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6 and opened on December 12.



Additional rotating guest actors will be announced soon.