Reed Birney, Cady Huffman & David Cromer Set for Off-Broadway's Nassim

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 15, 2019
Reed Birney
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a talent-packed new slate of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the lineup of stars is Tony winner Reed Birney (The Humans), Tony winner Cady Huffman (The Producers) and Tony winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.

  • Friday, February 15 at 7:30pm—Beth Malone
  • Saturday, February 16 at 2:30pm—Catherine Curtin
  • Saturday, February 16 at 7:30pm—Reed Birney
  • Sunday, February 17 at 2:30pm—David Cromer
  • Sunday, February 17 at 7:30pm—Kate Buddeke
  • Tuesday, February 19 at 7:30pm—Michael Kostroff
  • Wednesday, February 20 at 2:30pm—Alison Fraser
  • Wednesday, February 20 at 7:30pm—Ronald Guttman
  • Thursday, February 21 at 7:30pm—Cady Huffman
  • Friday, February 22 at 7:30pm—Isabel Keating
  • Saturday, February 23 at 7:30pm—Alexander Gemignani
  • Sunday, February 24 at 2:30pm—Michael Riedel
  • Tuesday, February 26 at 7:30pm—Frank Wood
  • Wednesday, February 27 at 7:30pm—Marilu Henner
  • Thursday, February 28 at 7:30pm—Geoff Sobelle

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6 and opened on December 12.

Additional rotating guest actors will be announced soon.

Nassim

The American premiere of Nassim Soleimanpour’s new work.
