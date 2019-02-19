Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Will Roland with the cast of "Be More Chill"
(Photo: Maria Baranova)

Broadway Grosses: Be More Chill Breaks House Record in First Week on the Great White Way

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 19, 2019

The fan-favorite musical Be More Chill had a strong start in its first week on Broadway, setting a new house record at the Lyceum Theatre. With a gross of $738,383.50, the show set a new record for a seven-performance week at the venue—previously held by the 2008 revival of Macbeth starring Patrick Stewart, which grossed $584,033. Featuring a book by Joe Tracz and a score by Joe Iconis, Be More Chill arrives on the Great White Way following a sold-out off-Broadway run at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Opening night is set for March 10.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending February 17.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,947,001.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,013,520.50)
3. The Lion King ($1,966,141.00)
4. Wicked ($1,644,307.00)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,609,189.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($625,682.32)
4. The Prom ($581,461.65)
3. True West ($558,596.80)
2. Kiss Me, Kate ($376,097.40)*
1. Choir Boy ($363,508.40)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.34%)
2. Come From Away (101.77%)
3. Hamilton (101.63%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.38%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.33%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Chicago (80.25%)
4. Kinky Boots (79.42%)
3. Waitress (77.91%)
2. The Phantom of the Opera (70.83%)
1. King Kong (70.46%)

*Number based on four preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

Be More Chill

The new musical from Joe Tracz and Joe Iconis arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Darren Criss Marries Longtime Girlfriend Mia Swier in New Orleans
  2. Celebrating Black History Month: Broadway Milestones You Ought to Know
  3. Gotta Dance: Get to Know Head-Turning My Fair Lady Standout Steven Trumon Gray
  4. Michael Jackson Musical Will Move Straight to Broadway; Out-of-Town Run Canceled
  5. Watch Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit in an Electric Trailer for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Mean Girls King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters