Broadway Grosses: Be More Chill Breaks House Record in First Week on the Great White Way

The fan-favorite musical Be More Chill had a strong start in its first week on Broadway, setting a new house record at the Lyceum Theatre. With a gross of $738,383.50, the show set a new record for a seven-performance week at the venue—previously held by the 2008 revival of Macbeth starring Patrick Stewart, which grossed $584,033. Featuring a book by Joe Tracz and a score by Joe Iconis, Be More Chill arrives on the Great White Way following a sold-out off-Broadway run at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Opening night is set for March 10.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending February 17.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,947,001.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,013,520.50)
3. The Lion King ($1,966,141.00)
4. Wicked ($1,644,307.00)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,609,189.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($625,682.32)
4. The Prom ($581,461.65)
3. True West ($558,596.80)
2. Kiss Me, Kate ($376,097.40)*
1. Choir Boy ($363,508.40)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.34%)
2. Come From Away (101.77%)
3. Hamilton (101.63%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.38%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.33%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Chicago (80.25%)
4. Kinky Boots (79.42%)
3. Waitress (77.91%)
2. The Phantom of the Opera (70.83%)
1. King Kong (70.46%)
*Number based on four preview performances
Source: The Broadway League
© 2019 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY