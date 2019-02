A fresh crop of talents has taken their place at the Carney family table in Jez Butterworth's acclaimed play The Ferryman. Check out the exclusive portraits by Caitlin McNaney of Brian d'Arcy James, Holly Fain, Shuler Hensley, Jack DiFalco and more in costume, read about what being in the mammoth work means to them and see the company in action at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

“There are a lot of moving parts—emotionally, yes—but also the literal moving of chairs, food,

animals, babies. Success for me will be finding the eye of that storm every night.”

Holley Fain (Caitlin Carney)

“Tom Kettle is the outsider but also a part of the heart of the play. A man that

is assumed ‘slow’ but in many ways sees more than anyone.”

Shuler Hensley (Tom Kettle)

“Mary is one of the most mysterious characters in the play, and I’m always drawn to that.”

Emily Bergl (Mary Carney)

“There are 21 people onstage, but you never lose track of anyone—they’re all distinct and essential. It’s an epic story with so many layers, so much love and pain coursing through every moment.”

Ethan Dubin (Oisin Carney)