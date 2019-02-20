Mark Evans, Ann Harada, Nikki M. James Set for I Married an Angel at Encores!

Casting is complete for the upcoming City Center Encores! staging of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart's 1938 musical I Married an Angel. The previously announced production will run from March 20-24 at New York City Center.



Newly announced cast members include Mark Evans (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Count Willy Palaffi, Ann Harada (Pacific Overtures) as Duchess of Holstein-Kuloff, Tony winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Countess Peggy Palaffi, Phillip Attmore (Hello, Dolly!) as Peter Mueller, Max Baker (1984) as General Lucash, Hayley Podschun (Something Rotten!) as Anna Murphy and Tom Robbins (Head Over Heels) as Harry Mischka Szigetti.



They join the previously announced New York City Ballet principal dancer Sara Mearns as the Angel.



The ensemble includes Rachel Coloff, Barton Cowperthwaite, Jōvan Dansberry, Alexa De Barr, Christine DiGiallonardo, Erica Dorfler, Kellie Drobnick, Julia Estrada, Ta’Nika Gibson, Stephen Hanna, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Naomi Kakuk, Francis Lawrence, Cory Linger, Robin Masella, Gia Mongell, Lindsey O’Neil, Michelle Mercedes Russell, Ryan Steele, Christian Tworzyanski and Kathy Voytko.



With a book and score by Rodgers and Hart adapted from the play by Janos Vaszary, I Married an Angel centers on an angel (Mearns) who descends from heaven to save an unhappy and unscrupulous banker (Evans) from his sins. The Encores! production will be directed and choreographed by Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse.