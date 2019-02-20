Odds & Ends: Laura Osnes & Jeremy Jordan Mash Up Cinderella & Last Five Years & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Laura Osnes & Jeremy Jordan Mash Up Cinderella & Last Five Years

Tony nominees Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan, who shared the Broadway stage in the 2011 musical Bonnie and Clyde, have teamed up for a new music video in The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization's series R&H Goes Pop! In the video, Osnes and Jordan revisit past roles from R&H's Cinderella (Osnes) and Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years (Jordan) for an unmatched combination arranged by Benjamin Rauhala and Kurt Crowley. Watch below and cross your fingers that Osnes and Jordan share the stage again soon.







Santino Fontana Wants You to Nominate Your Teacher for the Tonys' Theatre Education Award

A talented group of stars have signed on as ambassadors for the 2019 Excellence in Theatre Education Award. The previously announced honor will be presented to an exemplary teacher during the Tonys ceremony set for June 9 at Radio City Music Hall. This year's ambassadors include Tony nominee Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Tony nominee Rory O'Malley (The Book of Mormon), Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Casey Cott (Riverdale) and Chanté Adams (Roxanne, Roxanne). Now through February 22, ambassadors for the Excellence in Theatre Education program are calling on students, parents, faculty, staff, friends and families across the U.S. to submit local, notable drama teachers—those who inspire their kids and their communities with exceptional theater programs. Submissions can be made here.



Metropolitan Opera Announces New Production of Porgy & Bess

The celebrated Gershwin musical Porgy & Bess will return to the New York stage this fall in a new production set to play The Metropolitan Opera. The staging from director James Robinson will run for 13 performances from September 23 through February 1. The cast will feature Eric Owens and Kevin Short alternating in the role of Porgy, with Angel Blue and Elizabeth Llewellyn as Bess. They'll be joined by Golda Schultz and Janai Brugger as Clara, Ryan Speedo Green and Donovan Singletary as Jake, Latonia Moore as Serena, Denyce Graves as Maria, Frederick Ballentine as Sportin' Life and Alfred Walker as Crown.



Dear Evan Hansen to Hold Open Casting Call in Chicago

Now's your chance to be "Waving Through a Window" for a live audience. The Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen has announced an open casting call set to take place in the Windy City on May 7. Pack up your blue-striped polo and check out details below.