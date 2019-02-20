Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Laura Osnes & Jeremy Jordan Mash Up Cinderella & Last Five Years & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 20, 2019
Laura Osnes & Jeremy Jordan
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Laura Osnes & Jeremy Jordan Mash Up Cinderella & Last Five Years
Tony nominees Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan, who shared the Broadway stage in the 2011 musical Bonnie and Clyde, have teamed up for a new music video in The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization's series R&H Goes Pop! In the video, Osnes and Jordan revisit past roles from R&H's Cinderella (Osnes) and Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years (Jordan) for an unmatched combination arranged by Benjamin Rauhala and Kurt Crowley. Watch below and cross your fingers that Osnes and Jordan share the stage again soon.



Santino Fontana Wants You to Nominate Your Teacher for the Tonys' Theatre Education Award
A talented group of stars have signed on as ambassadors for the 2019 Excellence in Theatre Education Award. The previously announced honor will be presented to an exemplary teacher during the Tonys ceremony set for June 9 at Radio City Music Hall. This year's ambassadors include Tony nominee Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Tony nominee Rory O'Malley (The Book of Mormon), Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Casey Cott (Riverdale) and Chanté Adams (Roxanne, Roxanne). Now through February 22, ambassadors for the Excellence in Theatre Education program are calling on students, parents, faculty, staff, friends and families across the U.S. to submit local, notable drama teachers—those who inspire their kids and their communities with exceptional theater programs. Submissions can be made here.

Metropolitan Opera Announces New Production of Porgy & Bess
The celebrated Gershwin musical Porgy & Bess will return to the New York stage this fall in a new production set to play The Metropolitan Opera. The staging from director James Robinson will run for 13 performances from September 23 through February 1. The cast will feature Eric Owens and Kevin Short alternating in the role of Porgy, with Angel Blue and Elizabeth Llewellyn as Bess. They'll be joined by Golda Schultz and Janai Brugger as Clara, Ryan Speedo Green and Donovan Singletary as Jake, Latonia Moore as Serena, Denyce Graves as Maria, Frederick Ballentine as Sportin' Life and Alfred Walker as Crown.

Dear Evan Hansen to Hold Open Casting Call in Chicago
Now's your chance to be "Waving Through a Window" for a live audience. The Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen has announced an open casting call set to take place in the Windy City on May 7. Pack up your blue-striped polo and check out details below.

 
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hamilton Welcomes Austin Scott as New Broadway Star
  2. Lin-Manuel Miranda Travels to Arendelle for a Visit to Frozen on Broadway
  3. Bryan Cranston-Led Network Announces Second Broadway Extension
  4. Celebrating Black History Month: Broadway Milestones You Ought to Know
  5. Gotta Dance: Get to Know Head-Turning My Fair Lady Standout Steven Trumon Gray

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters