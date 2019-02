Following an acclaimed Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre, The Play That Goes Wrong officially opened at off-Broadway's New World Stages on February 20. Directed by Mark Bell, the comedy features Broadway cast member Ashley Reyes along with Matt Harrington, Bianca Horn, Matt Walker, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Brent Bateman, Bartley Booz and Chris Lanceley. Check out the photos of the cast on opening night and be sure to see the everything go wrong for yourself.

The cast goes wrong backstage.