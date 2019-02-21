Sponsored
Skylar Astin & Alex Newell Recruited for Musical Pilot Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 21, 2019
Skylar Astin & Alex Newell
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Broadway alums Skylar Astin and Alex Newell will sing out in a pair of lead roles for an exciting new TV pilot. The musical dramedy, titled Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, is written by Austin Winsberg (Jake in Progress) and developed by NBC, according to Deadline.

The series follows the socially awkward Zoey (to be played by Jane Levy) who learns that she can hear the inner thoughts of people in the form of big musical numbers. Astin will portray Zoey's best friend, Max, with Newell as her neighbor Mo.

Astin is a screen alum of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and the Pitch Perfect series, with stage credits including Spring Awakening, What We're Up Against and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Newell earned acclaim for his small-screen turn on Glee with recent stage roles including Once on This Island and The Scarlet Pimpernel. Next month, he will appear in a concert presentation of Legally Blonde.

Further details on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist are to come.

