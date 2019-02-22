Sponsored
The Play That Goes Wrong Is Being Made into a TV Series for BBC

by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 22, 2019
Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Lewis on opening night of "The Play That Goes Wrong" on Broadway
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

There's nothing wrong with this! The BBC has announced the new television series The Goes Wrong Show, based on the celebrated stage comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, according to Variety. The six-part limited series will be filmed this March in front of a live audience in Manchester, England.

"Ever since we first began to make things go wrong all the way back in 2012 it has been a dream of ours to bring a series based on this joyful brand of humor to the screen, and so when the BBC commissioned The Goes Wrong Show it was a dream come true," said Mischief Theatre's Henry Lewis, the play's co-author and original cast member. "We're so grateful for this incredible opportunity and we can't wait to get started on making some truly terrible programs."

The series will be written by Lewis with Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, his co-writers and original co-stars of the play. Each episode will parody a familiar genre such as spy thriller or courtroom drama.

This won't be the first time BBC has brought Mischief Theatre comedies to the small screen. The two entities collaborated on past TV specials Peter Pan Goes Wrong and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.

The acclaimed stage comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, which began in London and moved to Broadway, recently transferred to off-Broadway's New World Stages.

