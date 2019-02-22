White Noise, Starring Daveed Diggs & Thomas Sadoski, Extends at the Public Theater

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced an extension for Pulitzer winner Suzan-Lori Parks' world premiere play White Noise. The new work, previously announced to conclude its upcoming limited engagement on April 14, will now run through April 21. Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski, Sheria Irving and Zoë Winters are set to star.



White Noise follows longtime friends and lovers Leo (Diggs), Misha (Irving), Ralph (Sadoski) and Dawn (Winters), who are educated, progressive, cosmopolitan and woke. When a racially motivated incident with the cops leaves Leo shaken, he decides extreme measures must be taken for self-preservation.



White Noise will feature scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Xavier Pierce, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.



Directed by Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, previews are slated to begin on March 5 ahead of a March 20 opening night.