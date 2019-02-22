Ashley Park on 'Graduating' from Mean Girls & Netflix's Tales of the City

Ashley Park in Mean Girls (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Mean Girls Tony nominee Ashley Park has been ruling North Shore High School since the show's pre-Broadway engagement in Washington, D.C. As previously reported, the triple threat will take her final bow at the August Wilson Theatre on March 10. "It's a little community. I'm feeling super, super nostalgic," Park told Paul Wontorek on Broadway.com’s daily talk show #LiveatFive on February 22. "It really has been such a family. It's like graduating. I was recently traveling on an airplane. 'I See Stars' came up on my shuffle. I just started weeping. The man next to me handed me a tissue. I was really going through it."

Ashley Park (Photo by Caitlin McNaney)

Understandably, Park may be sad that her time in Mean Girls is ending, but that hardly means she'll be bored. On top of starring in the show eight times a week, she has also been filming the first season of Netflix's eagerly anticipated Tales of the City. "It's just a magical group of people. It takes place twenty years later. There's a whole new slew of characters living in Barbary Lane," Park explained. "I won't forget the first table read of it. Amidst all the Mean Girls craziness, I hadn't really had the chance to really delve into the series or read the books. Laura [Linney] speaking with Barbara [Garrick] and them re-canvassing these characters that they had played twenty-something years ago was really magical. It was like if all the Mean Girls got into a room in twenty years. Like, what is Gretchen Weiners doing in twenty years?"



Someone make a musical about that.



Catch Park in Mean Girls at the August Wilson Theatre through March 10.



Watch the full episode of #LiveatFive below!