The cast of off-Broadway's "Alice by Heart"
(Photos: Da Ping Luo)

A Very Important Date! See the Stars of Alice by Heart Celebrate Their Off-Broadway Opening

by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 27, 2019

Jessie Nelson, Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's new musical Alice by Heart opened off-Broadway at the Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson Theater Space on February 27. Stars Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Grace McLean, Wesley Taylor, Noah Galvin and the entire company were dressed to the nines (and—unlike The White Rabbit in Lewis Carroll's story—presumably not late) for this very important date. Take a look at the photos, and then see Alice by Heart through April 7.

Alice by Heart co-stars Molly Gordon and Colton Ryan snap a sweet pic.
Alice by Heart creators Jessie Nelson, Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater are all smiles on opening night.

Alice by Heart

A musical adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, featuring a score by Duncan Sheik.
