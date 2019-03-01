Kelli O’Hara in Kiss Me, Kate, Legally Blonde Returns & More of Our March Picks

March has arrived, and that (hopefully) means audiences will be schlepping lighter jackets to the theater. Besides higher temperatures, there is a lot to look forward to this month: five triple-threats making moves in the Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud, Kelli O’Hara declaring “I Hate Men” in Kiss Me, Kate, Alan Cumming playing a “daddy” off-Broadway. Check out what the Broadway.com staff can’t wait to see in March.

March 3 - 54 Below Sings Legally Blonde

Courtney, take your break—you don’t want to miss this concert of songs from fan-favorite musical Legally Blonde! The two-show event will be held at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 3 at 7:00PM and 9:30PM. The cast includes Carrie St. Louis as Elle Woods, Bobby Conte Thornton as Warner Huntington III, Dan DeLuca as Emmett Forrest and Raven Thomas as Vivienne Kensington.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“Legally Blonde is one of my absolute favorite Broadway scores. I am so excited to see what this cast brings to the table—Carrie St. Louis as Elle and Bobby Conte Thornton as Warner? Omigod, you guys!"

March 5 - ’Daddy’ Opens Off-Broadway

Celebrated Slave Play scribe Jeremy O. Harris’ new work ”Daddy” will make its world premiere at off-Broadway's Pershing Square Signature Center. Set in the L.A. hills, "Daddy" centers on Franklin (played by Ronald Peet), a young artist who finds himself seduced by wealthy "daddy" André (played by Tony winner Alan Cumming). Their erotic connection deepens from a naughty fetish to an irresistible bond.



Editorial Assistant Eric King

“I missed Jeremy O'Harris' groundbreaking, controversial Slave Play at New York Theatre Workshop, and I really regret it. I can't wait to be introduced to this buzzy playwright's work.”

March 11 - [title of show] Benefit Reunion Concert

[title of show] will return for one night only in a concert staging at the Broadhurst Theatre. The event will reunite original cast members Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen, Heidi Blickenstaff and Broadway.com contributor Susan Blackwell, plus musical director Larry Pressgrove. All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund. [title of show] follows collaborators Hunter and Jeff alongside their best friends, Susan and Heidi, as they try to write a new musical while retaining their artistic intentions.



News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

"I can't wait to see Broadway's favorite 'two nobodies in New York' and their fabulous lady friends revisit their beloved musical based on a musical based on a musical. And who knows?! Maybe we'll finally get a chance to see Paris Hilton in The Apple Tree..."

March 14 - Kiss Me, Kate Opens on Broadway

Time to brush up your Shakespeare! Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase are set to star in the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate at Studio 54. The story centers on a cast putting on a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the conflict on and offstage between Fred Graham (Chase), the show's director, producer and star, and the leading lady, his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi (O'Hara).



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

"I’m a sucker for showbiz shenanigans, and with Kiss Me, Kate you get that and more: song, dance, Shakespeare, mobsters...The golden-voiced Kelli O’Hara and Will Chase also happen to have sharp comedy skills, so you know you’re in good hands."

March 21 - Ain’t Too Proud Opens on Broadway

Get ready 'cause here they come! With a score filled with Motown classics and the creative team behind the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, Ain't Too Proud chronicles the life and times of The Temptations, one of the greatest R&B super groups of all time. The musical stars Derrick Baskin, Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson, James Harkness and Jeremy Pope as the Classic Five. Wear your dancing shoes!



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

"This show's five frontmen are triple-threats. I can't wait to see them sing, dance, act and educate people about the story of the musical group that created so many songs that are written into America's musical DNA."



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



March 6 - Betsy Wolfe at 54 Below

March 7 - Chick Flick opens off-Broadway

March 10 - Be More Chill opens on Broadway

March 12 - Krystina Alabado steps into Mean Girls

March 18 - Shoshana Bean steps into Waitress

March 20 - White Noise opens off-Broadway

March 27 - Ain’t No Mo’ opens off-Broadway

March 29 - Ben Platt’s Sing to Me Instead album drops

March 31 - Do You Feel Anger? opens off-Broadway