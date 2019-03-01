Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson & James Harkness
(Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

See Ain't Too Proud's Stars Celebrate Their First Broadway Preview Performance

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 1, 2019

Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson and James Harkness had their first preview performance in the Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud at Broadway's Imperial Theatre on March 21. The suave sirs kept their suits on when they greeted fans at the stage door. Broadway.com was on the scene to capture some fun shots of the guys in front of the marquee and with a few theater pals who were in attendance on the big night. Check out the photos, and then go see the toe-tapping  new musical at the Imperial Theatre!

Former Little Mermaid co-stars Sherie Rene Scott and Sierra Boggess
snap a sweet pic with Ain't Too Proud's James Harkness.
Ain't Too Proud opens at the Imperial Theatre on March 21.

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

The acclaimed new musical featuring the iconic music of The Temptations arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Glenn Close-Led Sunset Boulevard Film Back in Motion with Rob Ashford at the Helm
  2. Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud Makes Broadway Premiere; Cast Album Announced
  3. See Michelle Williams, Sam Rockwell and Ethan Slater in New Fosse/Verdon Trailer
  4. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Anastasia, Mean Girls' Ashley Park & More
  5. Glenda Jackson Leads a Gender-Blind King Lear to Broadway; Michael Arden & More Join Cast

Star Files

Derrick Baskin
James Harkness
Jawan M. Jackson
Jeremy Pope
Ephraim Sykes

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters