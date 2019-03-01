See Ain't Too Proud's Stars Celebrate Their First Broadway Preview Performance

Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson and James Harkness had their first preview performance in the Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud at Broadway's Imperial Theatre on March 21. The suave sirs kept their suits on when they greeted fans at the stage door. Broadway.com was on the scene to capture some fun shots of the guys in front of the marquee and with a few theater pals who were in attendance on the big night. Check out the photos, and then go see the toe-tapping new musical at the Imperial Theatre!

Former Little Mermaid co-stars Sherie Rene Scott and Sierra Boggess

snap a sweet pic with Ain't Too Proud's James Harkness.