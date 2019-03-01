Sponsored
It's Coming! The Beetlejuice Cast and Creative Team Prepare to Move to Broadway

by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 1, 2019
"Beetlejuice" stars Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso
(Photos by Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

It's (almost) showtime! The cast and creative team of Beetlejuice got together at Subculture on February 28 to celebrate their upcoming first Broadway performance. Led by Tony nominee Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice and Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice also features Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser. With music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice is directed by Alex Timbers. The new musical is set to begin preview performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 28 with opening night set for April 25. Check out the photos below and be sure to plan a visit to see this spooky new musical.

Kerry Butler and Rob McClure play married couple Barbara and Adam Maitland.
Beetlejuice composer Eddie Perfect with director Alex Timbers.
Adam Dannheisser and Leslie Kritzer play Charles and Delia Deetz.
Beetlejuice's Danny Rutigliano, Jill Abramovitz, Dana Steingold, Kelvin Moon Loh get together.

Beetlejuice

A new musical based on the fan-favorite film of the same name.
