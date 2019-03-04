Sponsored
Tea at Five, Starring Faye Dunaway as Katharine Hepburn, to Play Boston Before Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 4, 2019
Faye Dunaway
(Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Boston audiences will have the chance to see Faye Dunaway's highly anticipated performance as Katharine Hepburn in a newly announced pre-Broadway run of Matthew Lombardo's acclaimed solo work Tea at Five. The previously announced Broadway-premiere staging will arrive at Huntington Theatre this summer beginning on June 21.

John Tillinger will direct the production, which is expected to arrive at a Broadway venue to be announced later this year. Additional information, including the complete creative team, will be revealed soon.

The Huntington Theatre engagement will run through July 7.

