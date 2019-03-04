Tea at Five, Starring Faye Dunaway as Katharine Hepburn, to Play Boston Before Broadway

Boston audiences will have the chance to see Faye Dunaway's highly anticipated performance as Katharine Hepburn in a newly announced pre-Broadway run of Matthew Lombardo's acclaimed solo work Tea at Five. The previously announced Broadway-premiere staging will arrive at Huntington Theatre this summer beginning on June 21.



John Tillinger will direct the production, which is expected to arrive at a Broadway venue to be announced later this year. Additional information, including the complete creative team, will be revealed soon.



The Huntington Theatre engagement will run through July 7.