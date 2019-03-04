Ato Blankson-Wood & More to Lead U.S. Premiere The Rolling Stone with Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the American premiere of The Rolling Stone, a new play by Chris Urch (Land of Our Fathers) set to play off-Broadway's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this summer. Saheem Ali (Fireflies) will direct the production, slated to begin previews on June 20 with an opening set for July 15. Lortel nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play) and James Udom (Mies Julie) will star.



Set in Uganda, a country subjected to severe anti-homosexuality laws, The Rolling Stone is an intimate yet explosive family drama about two brothers at odds—one a gay man (Blankson-Wood) in a clandestine relationship, and the other a church pastor (Udom) who fervently rails against the lifestyle his brother is forced to conceal.



The cast will also include Latoya Edwards (Miss You Like Hell), Robert Gilbert (Julius Caesar), Myra Lucretia Taylor (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and Adenike Thomas (Me Time).



The production will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Japhy Weideman and original music/sound design by Justin Ellington.



The Rolling Stone is scheduled to play a limited engagement through August 25.