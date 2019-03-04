Broadway Grosses: The Temptations Heat Up the Stage with Ain't Too Proud Off to a Strong Start

The Temptations are taking Broadway, and audiences couldn't be more on board. The hotly anticipated new musical Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations reported solid numbers this past week in the kickoff to its run at Broadway's Imperial Theatre, which began on February 28. In just three performances, the tuner brought in a strong gross of $472,627.00, filling the theater to 97.47% capacity. The countdown to the musical's March 21 opening night has officially begun, so now's the time to make plans to see the story of this iconic music group unfold on Broadway.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 3.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,085,519.50)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,915,060.00)
3. The Lion King ($1,795,460.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,598,023.84)
5. Wicked ($1,350,938.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Ain't Too Proud ($472,627.00)*
4. Chicago ($461,881.25)
3. The Prom ($415,934.65)
2. Choir Boy ($265,235.50)
1. King Lear ($259,023.50)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.09%)
2. Hamilton (101.75%)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.17%)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (100.00%)
5. Come From Away (99.84%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Waitress (68.25%)
4. My Fair Lady (67.60%)
3. The Phantom of the Opera (64.14%)
2. King Kong (64.09%)
1. Kinky Boots (63.96%)
*Number based on three preview performances
Source: The Broadway League
