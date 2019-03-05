Sponsored
Kelli O'Hara, Alex Timbers & Taylor Mac
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Kelli O'Hara, Alex Timbers & Taylor Mac to Receive Special 2019 Drama League Awards

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 5, 2019

The Drama League has announced a trio of theater stars who will be recognized for their achievements at the 2019 Drama League Awards. The 85th annual ceremony will be held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 17.

The three 2019 special honorees are Tony-winning actress Kelli O'Hara (Kiss Me, Kate) who will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge!) who will be honored with the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; and Pulitzer-finalist playwright Taylor Mac (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus) receiving the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award.

These honors are in addition to the five competitive Drama League Awards: Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. The 2019 nominees for these five awards will be announced on April 17 at 11:00am at Sardi's Restaurant.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America.

