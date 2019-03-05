Sponsored
Full Casting Announced for New York Premiere BLKS with MCC Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 5, 2019
Paige Gilbert
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Casting is complete for BLKS, a new play by Aziza Barnes making its world premiere with off-Broadway's MCC Theater this spring. Obie winner Robert O'Hara will direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews on April 20 with an opening slated for May 9 in the Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

The cast will include Paige Gilbert (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), Marié Botha (Erfsondes), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka), Alfie Fuller (Is God Is), Chris Myers (Julius Caesar) and Coral Peňa (The Post).

BLKS centers on Octavia (Gilbert), Imani (Fuller) and June (Crowe-Legacy)—three NYC twenty-somethings hunting for intimacy and purpose in a city that doesn't seem to care. They drink a lot, they smoke a lot and they try to have sex…a lot. When they need each other the most, the women rally to "resurrect their fly" in a day full of humorous and painful attempts to be heard through the noise that surrounds them

The creative team will include scenic designer Clint Ramos, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Alex Jainchill and sound designer Palmer Hefferan.

BLKS will play a limited engagement through May 26.

Newsletters