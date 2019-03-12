Gizel Jiménez Makes Her Broadway Debut as Nessarose in Wicked

Multi-talented stage star Gizel Jiménez steps into the hit Broadway musical Wicked in the role of Nessarose beginning on March 12. Jiménez makes her Broadway debut, succeeding Kristen Martin, who played her final performance in the hit musical on March 10.



Jiménez has appeared off-Broadway in Avenue Q, Miss You Like Hell, Party People and Rosario and the Gypsies. She was also seen on tour in West Side Story.



Jiménez joins a cast led by Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Katie Rose Clarke as Glinda, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Jesse JP Johnson as Boq, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond and Michael McCormick as The Wizard.



Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello, choreography by Wayne Cilento and music direction by Stephen Oremus.